US stocks move higher as hopes build that trade deal is near

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving solidly higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday as traders welcome signs that China and the US are very close to finalizing a deal on trade just ahead of a weekend deadline for more tariffs to kick in on Chinese goods.

Media reports a day earlier that a deal was close sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.

Technology companies led the way higher. Those companies rely heavily on China for sales as well as parts and have much to gain from a resolution of the longrunning dispute. Chipmakers rose sharply. Micron Technology jumped 2.3%.

Safe-play holdings, including utilities and real estate companies, turned lower as investors moved money into riskier assets.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.1 % as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points, or 0.2%, to 28,208. The Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.89% from 1.90% late Thursday.

BREXIT BUMP: British stocks and the British pound moved sharply higher after a resounding victory for the Conservative Party eased uncertainty over the nation’s upcoming exit from the European Union. The benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 1.9% and the pound jumped to $1.3326 from $1.3150 late Thursday. Other European markets also rose. Asian markets rose sharply.

STATUS DISLIKE: Facebook fell 1% amid reports that the Federal Trade Commission could block the company from integrating its messaging apps. Facebook has been planning to integrate its messaging apps, including Messenger and What’sApp, since early 2019. Federal regulators are concerned that the plan could make it hard to break up the company should the FTC find that necessary.