S&P 500 clings to chance for longest win streak since April

NEW YORK (AP) — A rally for U.S. stocks came closer to fading out on Wednesday, with indexes budging only a bit higher, but the S&P 500 was still clinging to a chance for its longest winning streak in eight months.

Stocks have jumped recently on optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced last week between the United States and China, among other factors. But after five straight days of gains, the S&P 500 has less fuel to push higher.

FedEx slumped sharply after it cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year and reported weaker quarterly earnings than analysts expected. It cited “weak global economic conditions” and higher expenses. Cigna, though, jumped after it agreed to sell its group life and disability coverage business for $6.3 billion.

Stock markets overseas were mixed, with most making only modest moves in a relatively quiet day of trading. Treasury yields were steady, and the price of crude oil headed for its first drop in five days.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was virtually flat, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. It rose about a point, or less than 0.1%, from its record set a day before. Roughly as many stocks fell on the New York Stock Exchange as rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 25 points, or 0.1%, to 28,292, and the Nasdaq composite was flat.

YIELDS: Treasury yields were relatively steady as investors see little threat of runaway inflation or of a Fed that will change course on interest-rate policy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.90% from 1.89% late Tuesday.

DELIVERING SOUR NEWS: FedEx slumped 9.6% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after it reported revenue and earnings for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company cited pressure on prices, among other factors.

FedEx's woes also pulled UPS lower. The stock gave up 2%, the second-largest loss in the S&P 500.

IMPEACHMENT WATCH: Much of the nation is focused on Capitol Hill, where the House of Representatives began a historic session to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. But Wall Street is not paying much attention.

Investors like Trump’s approach of low taxes and less regulation for businesses, but they see his removal from office as unlikely because the Republican-controlled Senate would decide whether to remove him from office following a House impeachment vote.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi was virtually flat and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1%.

European markets were also mixed. France's CAC 40 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX lost 0.2% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2%.

OIL SLIP: Crude prices slipped following a strong run over the last week that brought them to their highest levels in months. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 50 cents to $60.37 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 38 cents to $65.72.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.