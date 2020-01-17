https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/us/article/Sheriff-says-several-unaccounted-for-in-Lake-14984288.php
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Lake Tahoe avalanche
Authorities say one person has died and one person is seriously injured after an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the avalanche happened Frieday at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley area of Lake Tahoe.
An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.
