Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1977, file photo, Buck Henry and Teri Garr appear at the opening of the movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in "The Graduate,'' has died in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Henry's wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death Wednesday was due to a heart attack.

Henry acted in and co-directed “Heaven Can Wait.” Henry and Mel Brooks helped created the classic 1960s spy sitcom “Get Smart.”

Short and deceptively mild, wearing black-rimmed glasses, Henry appeared numerous times as a guest host on “Saturday Night Live.” He played such memorable characters as the creepy baby-sitter Uncle Roy and the father of “Nerd” Bill Murray.