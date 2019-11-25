New Hampshire signs sports betting contract with DraftKings

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state advisory board has voted to approve a sports betting contract between the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and DraftKings Inc.

The Executive Council voted 3-1 on Monday to approve the six-year contract with the possibility of two two-year extensions.

DraftKings will pay the lottery 51% of gaming gross revenue for mobile and 50 percent of gross revenue from retail locations.

The move comes several weeks after residents in Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting.

The lottery expects to have mobile sports betting available across the state by January, with sports book locations up and running by late winter or early spring.