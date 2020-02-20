Morgan Stanley buying E*Trade for about $13 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley is buying online brokerage E*Trade for about $13 billion.

In the all-stock deal announced Thursday, E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share they own.

E*Trade has over 5.2 million client accounts with over $360 billion of retail client assets, adding to Morgan Stanley’s existing 3 million client relationships and $2.7 trillion of client assets.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.