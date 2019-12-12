Lonesome duck: Dating ad seeks match for man's grieving bird

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — There's no Tinder for waterfowl, but that didn't stop a Maine bird owner from trying to find a match for a mourning duckling.

One of Chris Morris' ducks, Yellow Duck, lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. Morris, a 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store.

The ad declares: “Duck seeking duck. Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased.” It also includes an email address dedicated to the dating search and states, “serious replies only.”

The Bangor Daily News reports farm owner Sadie Greene might have just the duck to mend Yellow Duck's broken heart. Greene and Morris are arranging a meeting for the ducks on Sunday.

Yellow Duck's favorite food is slugs, and they might be on the menu for the big date, Morris said.