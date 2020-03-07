Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive

MIAMI (AP) — Florida health officials said late Friday that two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

The Florida Department of Health said the two people who died were in their 70s and had traveled overseas.

One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida's Panhandle, according to the statement. It added that the second death was that of an elderly person in Lee County, in the Fort Myers area.

The statement did not give immediate indications of where the two had traveled.

As of Friday, Florida authorities said seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the new cases was only confirmed after the person had died, according to the statement. The other two cases that were confirmed to have tested positive on Friday were a 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, both in Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale. The state’s health department said both men have been isolated until public health officials clear them.

Officials had previously announced five Florida residents who had been traveling in China have also been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus.

Officials continued to say on Friday that the risk to those in the state remains low as most cases have concentrated in Washington state and California, where a cruise ship is being held off the coast after a passenger on a previous trip died and others became infected.

Earlier Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had asked state lawmakers for $25 million for health officials to use immediately in the state's response to coronavirus.

DeSantis said he expects Florida to receive at least $27 million from the federal government, along with an extra $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to immediately cover costs like lab equipment and staffing.