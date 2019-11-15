Driver who stopped to help motorist struck, killed

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a man who stopped his pickup truck on a highway and got out to help another motorist has been struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

A department spokesman says that at about 1 a.m. Friday an SUV heading south on Interstate 495 in Raynham apparently struck a deer and became disabled in the middle travel lane.

A second driver stopped and got out of his pickup to help.

That good Samaritan, identified as 37-year-old Luis Contreras, of Taunton, was fatally struck as he walked in the travel lanes by a third vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The death remains under investigation.