Domingo’s accusers slam claims he never acted badly to women

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two opera singers who have accused Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct reacted angrily to his claims in recent interviews that he never behaved improperly and always acted like a gentleman with women.

Angela Turner Wilson and Patricia Wulf said in a statement Tuesday that the opera legend’s comments and “continued failure to take responsibility for wrongdoing” is disappointing and deeply disturbing.

Turner and Wulf are among more than 20 women who have accused Domingo of sexual misconduct in two Associated Press reports this summer.

In two interviews with European publications in the last several days, Domingo disputed the allegations and said “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.”

The women said in the statement through their attorney that “there is nothing chivalrous or gallant about groping a woman in the workplace.”