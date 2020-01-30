Court rejects death row inmate's mental illness claim

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of a death row inmate who argued he shouldn't be executed because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Justices upheld a lower court's ruling against Karl Roberts, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of his 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. Brewer’s mother, Republican state Rep. Rebecca Petty, has served in the Arkansas House since 2015.

Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled and its supply of lethal injection drugs expired last year. The state has said it is not actively searching for lethal injection drugs.

Roberts' attorney had argued that the inmate’s schizophrenia hampered his defense during his 2000 trial because he believed that his jailers were secretly recording him.

The court, however, said there's no categorical prohibition on sentencing a person with schizophrenia to death. It also said his claim of incompetency wasn't ready to be adjudicated since no execution date had been set.