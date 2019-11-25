3 injured in Cincinnati after partial building collapse

Emergency crews transport a construction worker injured at a partial building collapse in Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have been injured in Cincinnati after part of a building under construction collapsed.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said three people on the structure’s fifth floor were injured when part of the building collapsed Monday afternoon after workers on the sixth floor started pouring concrete.

Winston said one worker had minor injuries and the other two had more serious injuries. He said all were in stable condition.

The chief said crews were searching for any others who might have been injured and contractors were making sure workers were accounted for.

The structure resides on a construction site and isn’t accessible to the public.

Ron Howard, property manager of the building across the street, described the collapse as sounding like a “bunch of mud, metal crashing, timber falling.”