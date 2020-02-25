10 Things to Know for Today

A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant as a precaution on a train against the new coronavirus at Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘I’M SCARED OF CONTRACTING THE VIRUS’ Residents of the South Korean city of Daegu are struggling as they try to avoid the new virus, stocking up on food, while others avoid any kinds of public activities.

2. RIVAL CANDIDATES UNLOAD ON SANDERS No less than three of the Vermont senator’s rivals unleashed paid attack ads against him for the first time on the eve of a debate in South Carolina.

3. TRUMP GETS DOWN TO BUSINESS IN INDIA The U.S. president says he's optimistic about the prospects of inking a trade deal with India despite moves by both sides that created doubt; and there are more violent citizenship law protests in New Delhi.

4. FORMER EGYPTIAN LEADER DEAD AT 91 Hosni Mubarak, in power for almost three decades, was forced to resign in 2011 following Arab Spring uprisings that convulsed autocratic regimes across the Middle East.

5. HOW BLOOMBERG BUILT UP SUPPORT The billionaire’s spending on charity and politics has skyrocketed in recent years, giving him a foundation of connections and goodwill that is helping his nascent presidential campaign.

6. UNION PROBE FINDS PLÁCIDO DOMINGO ABUSED POWER The opera legend says he’s “truly sorry” after an investigation found more than two dozen people who say they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior in Washington and Los Angeles.

7. WEINSTEIN CONVICTION VIEWED AS WATERSHED MOMENT Prosecutors are saying the verdict against the former film titan could change the way the legal system views a type of sexual assault case historically considered difficult to prove.

8. GLOBAL SHARES MOSTLY LOWER AFTER DOW PLUMMETS Shares open lower in Europe after a mixed session in Asia as Japan’s prime minister urges fresh efforts to contain the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to nearly three dozen countries.

9. ‘BETTER THAT WE DIE LAUGHING THAN TO DIE SCARED’ A Syrian man and his 3-year-old daughter have a unique way of dealing with the fear of exploding bombs, laughing and capturing the moments on social media as a coping mechanism.

10. IT’S FAT TUESDAY Revelers dressed in costumes and reaching for beads thrown from floats will take to the streets when Carnival season reaches its peak, marred by the deaths of two paradegoers in New Orleans.