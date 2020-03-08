Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-15-21-33-62, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/