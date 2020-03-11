Talos Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $304,000.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.7 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $927.6 million.

Talos Energy shares have decreased 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.33, a decrease of 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO