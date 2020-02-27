Penney: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP