Number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300, five dead

DALLAS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. the Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday.

The department reports 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday while the number of deaths in the state remained at five.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.

Dallas County has the greatest number of Texas cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak