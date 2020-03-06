Houston's first case of coronavirus part of 5 locally ID'd

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston has reported its first case of the new coronavirus, a man between 60 and 70 years old who officials say traveled with a group of people to Egypt that included four other area residents who have also tested positive.

Officials in the nation’s fourth largest city said Thursday the man is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine at home.

The man was part of group of people who traveled to Egypt in February, officials said.

Health officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, earlier Thursday announced that two men and a woman who live in the county and were also on this trip have tested positive. They are between 60 and 70 years old and remain hospitalized in stable condition.

On Wednesday, health officials announced that a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend County, just outside Houston, had a received a “presumptive positive" test for new virus. Officials said the man was in stable condition.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the five cases in the Houston area “have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk."

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.