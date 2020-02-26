Fossil Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $711.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $52.4 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

Fossil Group shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 3%. The stock has decreased 68% in the last 12 months.

