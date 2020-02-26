CompX: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $124.2 million.

CompX shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.25, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX