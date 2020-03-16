Abeona Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $76.3 million, or $1.51 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $7.42.

