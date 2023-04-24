Youngkin meets with Taiwan's leader during trade mission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with the president of Taiwan on Monday to discuss mutual trade and investment initiatives and other business matters, his office said, and he signed an executive order establishing an economic development office in Taipei.

The visit by Youngkin, who has been considered a possible 2024 presidential contender and has not publicly ruled out a run, came on Day 1 of his first international trade mission — and amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and treats dealings between U.S. and Taiwanese officials as a challenge.