Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigned on Friday, saying he was leaving with a “heavy heart” three months into his 11th consecutive term in office after he watched the office be stripped of its power over the past 50 years.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin's secretary of state has not been in charge of elections since 1974 and has almost no official duties.