US makes corporate transparency commitment with 20 nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will announce America's commitment to enhancing corporate transparency along with more than 20 other countries at the Summit for Democracy on Tuesday.
While the Biden administration is already pursuing regulations to establish a new database on small business ownership, the commitment to be announced Tuesday morning promises to maintain that database, known as the beneficial ownership registry, and ensure that law enforcement will have access to the registry, and that individuals’ personal data will be protected, among other things.