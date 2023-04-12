Ukraine seeks medical, war recovery assistance from India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ukraine has asked India to supply medicines and medical equipment and help it rebuild war-damaged infrastructure, India’s External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
The request was conveyed by Emine Dzhaparova, the deputy minister of foreign affairs and Ukraine’s most senior official to visit India since Russia's invasion began a year ago. During her visit this week, she highlighted Ukraine’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India, the ministry said in a statement.