Trump lawyers attack Georgia grand jury and prosecutor

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are attacking a special grand jury and prosecutors who investigated him in Georgia, asking a state court to throw out its report and all testimony from the inquiry and bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump.
The filing, made Monday in Atlanta, argues that the Georgia law that allows for special grand juries is unconstitutionally vague because it doesn't say whether such a grand jury is handing criminal matters or civil matters. The lawyers also argue that the grand jury didn't sufficiently protect Trump's right to due process.