STORY REMOVED: CA--San Diego Supervisor-Sex Assault

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about sexual assault allegations against the chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors because it names the woman making the accusation. It is AP’s policy to generally not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
- Baldwin basketball team places four on nonleague team
- Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading
- Former Baldwin principal recalls Rosa Parks' visit 45 years later
- West Shore Community College students advocate in Lansing
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A look at gun laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules