Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose.
McCarthy has almost no room for error with his slim five-seat majority hold on power in the House, but has scoffed at the drama bearing down on him, mocking public interest at the will-he-or-won't-he anticipation of the embattled Republican speaker's ability to bring his fellow Republicans in line.