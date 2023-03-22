Sen. Scott poised to give 2024 'political update' to donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is inching ever closer to a presidential bid in 2024, scheduling his latest swing through early-voting states before returning home afterward to give donors a “political update."
According to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press, Scott will meet with donors to hold what's being advertised as a “Faith in America Summit” next month in Charleston. The schedule notes a reception and dinner on April 14, as well as “breakfast, policy discussions, and political update” the following day.