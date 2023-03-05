S. Korea pushes to end Japan disputes over forced laborers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Monday announced a contentious plan to raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during World War II.
The plan reflects conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s determination to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify a trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. But it's drawn an immediate backlash from former forced laborer and their supporters, who have demanded direct compensation from the Japanese companies.