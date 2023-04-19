Proud Boy says he took riot shield for protection on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Proud Boy far-right extremist group member whose smashing out of a window at the U.S. Capitol allowed some of the first Jan. 6 rioters to enter the building testified Wednesday that he acted alone.
Dominic Pezzola is one of five Proud Boys facing seditious conspiracy and other charges in one of the most high-profile trials to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. He’s the second defendant to take the stand, a potentially risky legal move as the long-running trial inches to a close.