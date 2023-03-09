Norfolk Southern CEO bringing apology, aid to Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executive of one of the nation's largest railroads is coming to a Senate hearing with an apology and a commitment to send millions of dollars to the village on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border disrupted by a fiery derailment as senators investigate railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.
“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right," Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw says in prepared remarks released ahead of Thursday's hearing by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.