NJ fines defiant shore town $12M over unapproved beach work

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The sandstorm being waged between New Jersey environmental officials and a defiant shore town bolstering its dunes without state permission is intensifying.
The state Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday that it has fined North Wildwood over $12 million for past construction actions along its beachfront, including the destruction of vegetated sand dunes and wetlands, as well as the unauthorized construction of a bulkhead and beachfront amenities including showers and walkways.