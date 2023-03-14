New Orleans mayor fights lowered recall signature threshold

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court settlement that significantly lowered the number of petition signatures New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's opponents need to force a recall election was challenged in two state courts Tuesday by Cantrell and one of her supporters.
In New Orleans, one lawsuit calls for a judge to set aside the settlement that reduced the number of signatures by about 5,000 votes. It says Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin violated the law when he entered into the settlement with recall organizers who had challenged New Orleans voter roll numbers.