Nepal to give priority to relations with India, China

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal's new government, led by a communist prime minister, will be giving priority to enhancing relationship with both its giant neighbors India and China, but won't use them against each other for its own benefit, the newly appointed foreign minister said Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud told The Associated Press in an interview that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to make his first official trip abroad to India since taking over power earlier this year.