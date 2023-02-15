NATO chief heads to Ankara as Turkey holds up Nordics

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg conceded Wednesday that Turkey has blocked efforts to let Finland and Sweden join the world’s biggest security alliance at the same time, and said he is heading to Ankara to discuss the issue with the Turkish president and foreign minister.
Finland and neighboring Sweden abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join the 30-nation alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.