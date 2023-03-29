N. Carolina lawmakers scrap permit requirement to buy pistol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators repealed on Wednesday the state’s requirement that someone obtain a permit from a local sheriff before buying a pistol, as the Republican-controlled legislature overrode successfully one of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes for the first time since 2018.

The chamber voted 71-46 to enact over Cooper’s objections in last week’s veto message the bill to eliminate the state’s long-standing pistol handgun purchase system, which requires in part for sheriffs to perform character evaluations of gun applicants. The Senate voted to override the veto on Tuesday.