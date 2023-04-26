Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican leaders will vote Wednesday on censuring or expelling lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, a transgender state representative who's been silenced on the state House floor since last week after telling colleagues they would “have blood on their hands” if they voted to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children.
After Zephyr's supporters disrupted Monday's House session and authorities arrested seven people, Republicans blamed Zephyr for encouraging the demonstrators. Zephyr received notice from House leaders Tuesday night informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against her, according to a letter she posted on social media.