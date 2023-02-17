Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the country's largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday as it announced over $1.5 million in civil penalties.
The investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, began last summer. Department officials searched three meatpacking plants owned by JBS USA and Turkey Valley Farms in Nebraska and Minnesota, and found 31 underage workers as young as 13. They also searched PSSI's headquarters in Kieler, Wisconsin. Underage workers were found at plants in eight states.