Limits on transgender care for Missouri youths begin shortly

COLUMBIA. Mo. (AP) — Minors in Missouri soon will be required to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care under an emergency rule released Thursday by the state's Republican attorney general.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced plans to restrict transgender health care for minors weeks ago, when protesters rallied at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a law banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for children. The rule is set to take effect April 27 and expire next February.