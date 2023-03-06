Kim's sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that the country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea, as the allies expand their regular military drills.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement came a day after the United States flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with South Korean warplanes. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises later this month.