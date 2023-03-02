GOP senators: Computer chip money underwriting 'woke' agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are accusing the Biden administration of using $39 billion meant to build computer chip factories to further “woke” ideas such as requiring some recipients to offer child care and encouraging the use of union labor.
The administration has countered that these elements of the funding guidelines announced Tuesday will improve the likelihood of attracting companies to build the semiconductor factories and people to work there — a key challenge that could determine the program's success. It sees the guidelines as a starting point for working with companies to ensure value for taxpayers.