Georgian police disperse crowd protesting foreign agent law

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the capital of Georgia used water cannon and tear-gas late Wednesday to disperse demonstrators around the parliament building protesting a draft law that they say could stifle media freedom and civil society.

Lawmakers on Tuesday approved the first reading of the proposed law, which would require media and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.” More than 60 protesters were arrested outside parliament in Tbilisi after the approval.