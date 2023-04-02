Ex-Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's running for president in 2024, offering himself as an alternative for Republicans ready to turn the party away from Donald Trump. “I’m running because I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future,” he said.
Hutchinson told ABC’s “This Week” in an interview aired Sunday that he would make a formal announcement in April in Arkansas. "I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” he said.