California AG opens civil rights probe into sheriff's office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California attorney general on Thursday opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Southern California, after deaths in the county jails hit a two-decade high last year and other allegations of excessive use of force surfaced.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the investigation Thursday in Los Angeles following “deeply concerning” allegations of misconduct within the sheriff's office, as well as confinement conditions at the sheriff's jails.