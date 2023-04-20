Biden's labor secretary nominee faces doubts in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next labor secretary, Julie Su, will testify to the Senate Thursday with key Democrats unwilling to voice support for her confirmation, creating uncertainty about her prospects in the narrowly divided chamber.
A handful of moderate Democrats have not publicly stated whether they will vote for Su's nomination ahead of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Biden in February picked Su, a civil rights attorney and the current deputy labor secretary, to replace Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, to lead the Department of Labor.