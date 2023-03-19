Alert: White House: Biden calls Israel’s Netanyahu to ‘express concern’ about judiciary standoff, calls for ‘compromise’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House: Biden calls Israel’s Netanyahu to ‘express concern’ about judiciary standoff, calls for ‘compromise’.
- Five planets align for the visible eye in March
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- Snow didn't stop Saturday's parade in Big Rapids
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
Most Popular
- Baldwin fifth graders create ‘living wax museum’ of Baldwin-area leaders as part of Passport to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...