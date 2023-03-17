Alert: US says ahead of Xi-Putin meeting it would oppose call for cease-fire in Ukraine as 'ratification of Russian conquest'

WASHINGTON (AP) — US says ahead of Xi-Putin meeting it would oppose call for cease-fire in Ukraine as 'ratification of Russian conquest.'
- Baldwin 5th graders create ‘living wax museum’ of local leaders
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- BLOTTER: Disorderly student tries to assault driver
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- BREAKING: Car catches fire north of Big Rapids
- Community leader celebrated in Lake County
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
- ELECTIONS 2022:Yates Township clerk recall, school proposals on May 3...
Most Popular
- Baldwin fifth graders create ‘living wax museum’ of Baldwin-area leaders as part of Passport to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...