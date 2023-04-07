Alert: US employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March in sign of a still-resilient labor market despite Fed rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March in sign of a still-resilient labor market despite Fed rate hikes.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids
- Baldwin DDA project draws positive response from community
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Spring fishing off to a good start
- Local woman uncovers artifacts from Marlborough
- Annual Baked Potato fundraiser set for April 29