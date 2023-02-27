Alert: UK leader Rishi Sunak says 'breakthrough' in solving trade spat with EU marks 'new chapter in our relationship'

LONDON (AP) — UK leader Rishi Sunak says 'breakthrough' in solving trade spat with EU marks 'new chapter in our relationship.'
